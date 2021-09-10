Twin Tower survivor remembers 9/11: ‘I knew that it was more than just a minor incident’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —On the morning of September 11, 2001 , Alan Simmons was working at the World Trade Center.

When a plane hit the north tower, Simmons was working on the 82nd floor. He gathered his coworkers and quickly exited down the stairs. When they got to ground level, the south tower collapsed covering him with debris. Simmons said what he thought would have been a usual work day, had become a tragic memory.

“Hearing the jets initially didn’t really phase us, until it actually hit the towers, and the towers started to swing and sway, more than they’re designed to do, and I knew that it was more than just a minor incident, and even up on the upper floors, ceilings started to collapse, walls started to collapse.”

A few years later, Simmons moved to the Cape Fear, getting involved in the American Legion in Leland and helping organize blood drives like the one held on Friday, September 10 at WWAY.