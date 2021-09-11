Disaster preparedness expo held at the Brunswick Senior Center with multiple disaster relief agencies represented

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today, a disaster preparedness expo was held at the Brunswick Senior Center in Supply, teaching county residents how to prepare for major storms and the possible impact they could bring.

The expo was hosted by the Brunswick County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, also known as VOAD. There were presentations by experts, like county emergency services. Event attendees received giveaways and preparedness and response handouts. Multiple local disaster relief agencies targeting mental and physical well-being were represented at the event.

VOAD president Jeff Gibby says the event had a great turnout, thankful for a chance to help dozens of people develop preparation plans.

“For years in the Brunswick County area and the Cape Fear region, we always were thinking it was going to bypass us. I mean time and time again we missed the big one, and yet we’ve seen with Matthew and with Florence, just how destructive even the Category 1 can be here in our area, and especially with the flooding, but then we’ve had our recent tornado which I also think helped to boost attendance today,” said Jeff Gibby, Brunswick County VOAD president.

Outside of the Brunswick Senior Center, event attendees were able to go through the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, look at Brunswick County emergency response vehicles, and enjoy a free meal from Operation BBQ Relief.