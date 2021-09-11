Family of woman killed on 9/11 honor her memory with ceremony in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — “While we mourn her passing, we’re not here because she died. We’re here because she lived,” Rev. Theodore Andrews said. “Anybody recognize that today? We’re here today because she lived.”

Tamitha Freeman lived in New York, but spent the summers in Columbus County with her family.

- Advertisement -

Twenty year ago, Tamitha flew back to New York City on September 10th in order to make it to work at the south tower of the World Trade Center the next day.

Unfortunately, that was the last time any of her family would see her.

“Remembering Tami is an everyday thing,” her cousin Barry Keaton said. “I don’t go not one day without thinking about Tam. Not one.”

Members of Tamitha’s family turned out Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church in Riegelwood to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, and look back on the impact Tamitha made on her family.

“We’re here today to honor her life, celebrate her legacy and of course have a moment to reflect on how she brought joy and sunshine to our lives,” her cousin Maria Madison said.

Madison says although it’s difficult to relive the events of 9/11 every year, their family uses it as a reminder to keep Tamitha’s legacy alive.

“We tell her story so the children and generations to come will know her story,” Madison added. “That’s why we continue every 9/11 to give thanks and honor for her life and the joy that she gave to all of us.”