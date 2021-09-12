Many rush to Britts Donut Shop in Carolina Beach as they close for the season

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Today was the last day to grab a donut at Britts Donut Shop on the boardwalk, as they close their doors for the season.

Many people lined up to get one of the sweet treats before the shop closed, or ran out of donuts. Britts Donut Shop has been open since 1939, selling original glazed donuts.

Two tourists from Raleigh said it was a mandatory stop for them, when visiting Carolina Beach.

“I really like them. I’ve grown up having them, like as a kid growing up, when we had vacations here. So, I think its just like a thing to do. You –like, go to the boardwalk, and then you see this long line. So, I just love that they melt in your mouth, and they’re super fresh,” said Brianna Ulasi, tourist.

Britts Donut Shop typically reopens in the spring, in late March or early April.