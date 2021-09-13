Bladen vaccine clinic offers money to those getting first dose, COVID-19 test

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic is offering money to those who take part in it this weekend.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available along with free COVID testing. There is a $100 gift card giveaway for those getting their first dose and $10 giveaway for testing.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting the event.

The clinic is Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Fire Department, located at 300 East Broad Street.