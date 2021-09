RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Effective Wednesday and until further notice, Harris Teeter will limit its store hours to 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. because of COVID-19 and worker availability, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Further, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters will close by 8 p.m. All other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Click here to read more.