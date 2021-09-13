NHRMC Chief Operating Officer no longer with the organization

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A leader of the Cape Fear’s largest hospital is out as of last week.

According to a memo obtained by WWAY that was sent to leaders at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, September 7, Chief Operating Officer Andre Boyd is no longer with the organization.

“We thank Andre for his commitment and dedication to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center over the past 5 years,” Novant Health NHRMC President Shelbourn Stevens wrote in the memo.

In December, NHRMC announced that Boyd was recently named one of Industry Era Magazine’s 10 Best COOs of 2020. In its feature on Boyd, the magazine noted that he has “made innovation a significant part of the culture at NHRMC.”

WWAY has reached out to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center several times in the past week for a statement but has not yet heard back.