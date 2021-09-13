Recent test shows Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus among mosquitoes at Fort Fisher

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Recent testing of mosquitoes by New Hanover County Public Health confirmed one positive sample of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) in a mosquito pool from a trap at Fort Fisher in Kure Beach.

According to a news release, you should not be alarmed, but be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites.

New Hanover County Public Health’s Mosquito Control division monitors mosquito activity throughout the county, including coastal areas, and helps control the mosquito population through active surveillance, community education, larviciding to target larvae in breeding environments, and targeted ultra-low volume spraying to kill adult mosquitos based on surveillance data with EPA-registered pesticide approved for public health use in urban environments.

“In addition to this positive sample in trapped mosquitos in New Hanover County, Eastern Equine Encephalitis has also recently been found in a horse in Pender County and one in Brunswick County,” said Public Health Director David Howard. “While human incidence of EEEV is rare, it is a dangerous viral infection that can cause severe disease, so residents should protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites. First and foremost, eliminate all standing water regularly by “tipping and tossing” as only a small amount of water can breed mosquitos, also use EPA approved insect repellent according to labeling instructions. Other options include wearing long sleeves and pants, and limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are known to be most active.”

New Hanover County Mosquito Control continuously monitors mosquito activity throughout the county, and is increasing surveillance and control in the Kure Beach area, including planned mosquito spraying this evening, Monday, September 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

To report mosquito activity or concerns, and sign up for spraying alerts, visit here.