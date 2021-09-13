Silver Alert issued for missing New Hanover County man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man out of New Hanover County.

You are asked to be on the lookout for 68-year-old Blake Arlen Krause, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as 6 ft, 160 lbs, blue eyes, with short/balding grey hair. He was last seen at his Wilmington home and was wearing tan khaki shorts, and a blue short sleeve t-shirt.

Authorities say he drives a 2013 Ford Transit Van Gray in color with a North Carolina registration CEH-7843.

Anyone with information about Krause should call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 798-4111.