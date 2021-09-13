Thrown brick at eastern North Carolina protest results in 1-year term

NEW BERN, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man who threw a brick through a courthouse window during a protest related to George Floyd’s death has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Alexander Pridgen of Greenville was sentenced to 15 months at a hearing Monday in federal court in New Bern. He pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment.

Prosecutors say Pridgen participated in a May 2020 protest in Greenville related to the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing at the hands of a Minnesota police officer prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.