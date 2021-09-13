UNCW, two other NC universities rank high in new Best Colleges report

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is one of only three UNC System schools among the Top 100 Public National Universities for 2022, according to a new list of “Best Colleges 2022” from U.S. News & World Report.

This is the third year that UNCW has made the publication’s Top 100 list of national public universities.

UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University also made the list.

“UNCW’s continued ranking among the top 100 public national universities in the nation reflects the high quality of our academic programs, research endeavors and community engagement partnerships,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “UNCW excels because our students, faculty and staff embrace a collaborative, can-do attitude that defines Seahawk spirit. This recognition honors them and all that they routinely accomplish.”

Earlier in September, UNCW set a new enrollment record, enrolling more than 18,000 students – the largest student body in the university’s 74-year history. UNCW’s graduate student population has increased by 94 percent since 2016, a sign of the high demand for the university’s quality programs.