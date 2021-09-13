Wilmington West Rotary to host Halloween-themed oyster roast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you enjoy eating oysters and dressing up for Halloween, you may want to consider attending an event next month hosted by the Wilmington West Rotary.

The Halloween-themed oyster roast is coming to the grounds of the Burgwin-Wright House in downtown Wilmington.

“This pandemic has been really hard on a lot of people and we wanted a chance for people to be outside to have a little fun, dress up, enjoy good food and company,” said Wilmington West Rotary President Kevin Kramer.

The fundraiser will take place on October 29, from 5 – 9 PM. Prizes will be given for the scariest, zaniest and least traditional costumes.

Tickets are $75 each, and includes all-you-can-eat oysters and shrimp, and two drink tickets, with proceeds benefitting local non-profits. A cash bar will be available.

The Wilmington West Rotary club is one of 35,000 clubs worldwide.

“Our club includes business leaders, retirees and young people making difference in the community that could be from donating to worthy causes like the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, the Salvation Army and many other places,” Kramer said.

The group also works on other projects such as literacy and community gardens.

The Burgwin Wright House is located at 224 Market Street. For tickets, contact Sue Meier at SueMeierNC@gmail.com and 910.538.3781. For more information on Wilmington West Rotary contact President Kevin Kramer at kevin.m.kramer@edwardjones.com.