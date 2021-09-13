Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Advocates for North Carolina workers and the poor say the unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created for the COVID-19 pandemic have expired.

Well over 100,000 displaced workers in the state can no longer receive a $300-a-week benefit that ended nationwide this month.

On Monday, Democratic Sen. Wiley Nickel urged Republican colleagues to pass legislation to raise maximum state benefits from $350 to $500 a week.

GOP lawmakers have been cool to similar proposals in the past. Other speakers at a news conference say child care and job training are issues.