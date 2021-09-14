Today marks 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday marks the third anniversary of Hurricane Florence which caused extensive flooding and damage across the Cape Fear.

On this day in 2018, the eye of the hurricane crossed Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The storm produced record-breaking rainfall for two days with some places recording more than 30 inches of rain.

Historic flooding developed along the Cape Fear, Northeast Cape Fear, Lumberton, and Waccamaw rivers.

Wind gusts exceeded more than 100 mph. The category one hurricane caused 42 fatalities and 24 billion in damage.