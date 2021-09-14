Artists wanted to take part in this year’s Art in the Arboretum

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 26th-annual Art in the Arboretum three-day fundraising event will take place the weekend of November 5-7.

The event will be held on the grounds of the New Hanover County Arboretum, located at 6206 Oleander Drive, and new and returning artists are encouraged to participate.

Last year’s event was held virtually, but this year’s event is planned to be in person with safety measures in place and artists set up outdoors throughout the beautiful gardens.

Registration is open through Sunday, September 26 for artists who are interested in displaying their work at the show. Artists can register, pay the small entry fee, and submit two photos of the art piece(s) they wish to be displayed at the show on the Arboretum’s website here.

The Arboretum is seeking art of both two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums. Two-dimensional art includes various forms of paintings, drawings, prints, and photography. Three-dimensional artwork includes ceramics, sculpture, glass, metal, wood, stone, textiles, gourds and jewelry.

All artwork will be available for purchase by the public at the show and the proceeds are divided between the artist, Friends of the Arboretum nonprofit organization, and the Wilmington Art Association (each receiving 70%, 25%, and 5% respectively).

More details about the show can be found at ArtInTheArboretum.org. Artists can contact Angie Pearsall at (910) 798-7670 or Roben Jarrett at (910) 798-7671 with any questions or for help completing the online registration process.