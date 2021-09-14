Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A state performance audit says North Carolina’s Department of Transportation spent less than its leaders predicted during the second half of 2020.

But State Auditor Beth Wood’s office says DOT didn’t carry out key recommendations from last year’s audit, which found several hundred million dollars in overspending. So in their latest review, the auditors say it “was largely due to chance” that DOT didn’t overspend last year, and that as a result, it remains at risk for future overages.

DOT Secretary Eric Boyette agreed with the findings, and says his department is now applying the previous recommendations.