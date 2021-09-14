Carli Batson, Miss NC 2021, talks 100th anniversary of Miss America

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington native Carli Batson was crowned the 83rd Miss North Carolina in June. Now she is preparing to compete for Miss America in December. In advance of that she traveled to Connecticut for the 100th Anniversary of Miss America.

During the week long event she spoke with other candidates and heard from former Miss Americas including the oldest living Miss America Jo-Carroll Dennison (Miss American 1942). There was also in the traditional ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ Parade where Batson showcased custom made ballet slippers encrusted with NC on the soles and a tiara on the toes.

The completion dates for Miss America 2022 were announced. Batson will be competing December 12 and 13 at the Mohegan Sun Casino. The 100th Miss American will be crowned on December 16.

Batson devotes much of her time to her Social Impact Initiative, Carolina Cares, which raises money for performing arts communities in need.

