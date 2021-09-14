Coastal Horizons expands opioid treatment program to Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — In response to the continuing opioid crisis and its impact on the residents of Brunswick County, Coastal Horizons announces it is now operating a fully licensed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Shallotte.

OTP is made possible by a partnership with Trillium Health Resources along with state and federal authorities.

According to Coastal Horizons’ Vice President of Clinical Services, Kenny House, “as of August 25, 2021, Coastal Horizons’ office at 120 Coastal Horizons Drive began accepting patients for our daily medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program.”

For persons suffering from Opioid Use Disorder, Coastal Horizons utilizes FDA-approved medications, such as Methadone and Buprenorphine.

“This daily medication program provides more frequent access to nursing staff, counselors, peers and prescribers to assist with recovery – with the goal being to improve access to evidence-based care and medications, and to decrease transportation and financial barriers for Brunswick County residents,” said House.

Coastal Horizons is the largest private non-profit human service organization in the region.

Coastal Horizons Center provides a continuum of professional services to promote healthier lives, stronger families, and safer communities. These include substance use, mental health, crisis intervention, family preservation, school-based health, primary care, justice, and veteran services. For additional information about Brunswick OTP, please call (910)754-4515.