Country stars help announce latest Bitty & Beau’s franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop is headed to the Music City.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Nashville, making it their 10th franchise location. Their video announcement also included some big country names including Lauren Alania and Dierks Bentley.

The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, which opened in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, GA, Annapolis, MD. Additionally, there are two employee-only stores located inside PPD and nCino in Wilmington.

Franchises already have been announced all across the country including Houston, Washington DC, and Fort Launderdale. See the full list of locations here.