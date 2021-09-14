Fort Bragg seeks your input for base’s new name

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — Fort Bragg is set to change its name — and it wants public input to be part of the process.

On Wednesday, Bragg leaders will discuss the renaming process, and the City of Fayetteville will host a town hall next week.

- Advertisement -

Residents, including veterans are invited to share their feedback — along with a panel selected by Congress.

If you want to offer a naming suggestion you can do so at this link or this one, the Fort Bragg garrison commander’s Facebook page, thenamingcommission.gov or through Fort Bragg’s website.

“We’re amplifying the opportunity for the community to be involved with the name-changing process,” Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison commander, said. “We are engaging the community to solicit their feedback on name recommendations. We want to ensure our stakeholders, Soldiers, families, civilians, and members of the community have the unique opportunity to provide a name recommendation for our installation.”

Read more here.