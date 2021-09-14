IRS to start sending out next round of child tax credit payments this week

The government announced last month that it collaborated on a new internet site to help more Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit.

The credit is a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package.

GetCTC.org was developed by Code for America in collaboration with the White House and Treasury Department. The goal is to provide a straight-forward, online form that can be accessible via mobile phones for people who are not legally obligated to file taxes to apply for the tax credit because they don’t earn enough money.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax credit, extending it to families without any tax obligations. Parents of a child under the age of 6 can receive $3,600 annually, some of which can be paid out monthly at $300. Each child from the age of 6 to 17 qualifies for $3,000 annually, or $250 per month.

The expanded child tax credit is set to lapse after a year, though Biden has proposed extending it through 2025 and would like it to be made permanent.

To get your child tax credit amount, plug in your information in our child tax credit calculator here.