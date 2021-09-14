Mayoral and city council members share the Wilmington Power Breakfast stage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Mayoral and City Council candidates shared the stage Tuesday morning at the Wilmington Business Journal’s “Power Breakfast”.

Candidates like Mayor Bill Saffo and former Mayor Harper Peterson answered voters’ questions in debate form.

Attendees looked for candidates stances on infrastructure, the environment, and job growth, texting in questions throughout the panel.

“I think it would be nice to have some concrete plans for growth in the community,” said Rob Morgan, a breakfast attendee. “Because we’ve had such an influx of people moving to the area. Which is understandable. It’s a great community, a great town.”

Many attendees said they came to meet unfamiliar candidates, helping them decide who they’ll vote for in November.