RICHBURG, SC (AP) — Authorities say a Charlotte man died after his van ran off Interstate 77 in South Carolina and hit a brick welcome sign for Chester County.

The Coroner’s Office says 70-year-old Gregory Morris Hill died at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers say Hill’s van was heading south on I-77 when it ran off the right side of the highway and into the “Welcome to Chester County” sign placed several years ago at Exit 65.