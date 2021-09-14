No year-round paid parking in Carolina Beach, council approves land use amendment

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Town Council met Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues, including the future of public parking.

Currently, paid parking is enforced March 1 – October 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Parking is free November through February.

The company that manages parking at town lots presented a list of recommendations to council Tuesday night. Those recommendations included enforcing paid parking year-round.

Town leaders were not expected to make any decisions on the presentation, but several council members, including Mayor LeAnn Pierce, expressed negative feelings toward the recommendation.

“Personally that’s something I could not support as a business owner,” Pierce told WWAY following the meeting. “We want to encourage people to come to Carolina Beach, particularly during the off-season, so charging for parking would not be something I could support for our businesses.”

Another item that received a lot of attention was a text amendment to the land use development code.

The previous code, adopted in 2020, states:

“Higher density area with a mix of uses, within the district and individual buildings. Residential uses allowed only on upper stories.”

The amendment adds the sentence:

“Unless associated with a mixed commercial-residential use on a 10 acre or

greater lot with a minimum 3,000 sq ft of commercial space provided per acre.”

The motion passed 4-1 with council member JoDan Garza casting the dissenting vote.

