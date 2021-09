WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a gray male tabby cat who is in need of a new home.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services staff say he was turned in because his owner could not care for him anymore.

Staff also say he enjoys spending time with his human companion.

If you’d like to adopt him, visit New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.