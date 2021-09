NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The annual Cucalorus Film Festival will return for in-person events this November, however, you will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend.

According to the festival’s website, masks will also be necessary while at venues including Thalian Main and Thalian Black.

More than 90 films will be showcased during the festival which will take place from November 10-14 in downtown Wilmington.

View the full schedule here.