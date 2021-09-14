Second arrest made in Kelly murder and kidnapping

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a Bladen County murder and kidnapping, authorities say.

On Monday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Sentario McClean, 32, of Wards Road in Wallace on first degree murder and first degree kidnapping charges.

- Advertisement -

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stemmed from the August 12 murder of Christopher Donta Clibbons and the kidnapping of Tasheena Shandelle McMillian in Kelly.

McClean was returned to Bladen County by investigators and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond on the murder charge and $500,000 on the kidnapping charge.