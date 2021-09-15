Death investigation underway in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Wrightsville Beach after an unresponsive woman was pulled from the surf on Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officers with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded to the beach strand near Access 9.

Two people had called 911 to report that they found the victim, later identified as Sally Mertens, 78, unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse.

Efforts to save her were not successful.

Wrightsville Beach Police are investigating.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event,” police wrote in a news release. “We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident.”