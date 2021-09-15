Eastern North Carolina man accused of sex offenses against teenager

BEAUFORT, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man has been arrested for sex offenses involving a teenager.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 26-year-old Andrew Tyler Lewis of New Bern was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation just outside of Morehead City.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with a task force received a tip about sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl and began an investigation which lasted for a month.

Lewis is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and is jailed on a $300,000 bond.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.