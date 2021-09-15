Gov. Cooper visits monoclonal antibody treatment center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper visited Cape Fear Clinic in Wilmington to see their COVID-19 operations. The clinic offers COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments.

“While vaccines are our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatment is available if you do get infected,” said Governor Cooper. “This treatment will help us save more lives as we work to turn the corner on the pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

“The healthcare workers at Cape Fear are doing an outstanding job of serving their community through this pandemic with vaccines, testing and treatment,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We can ease their burden – and protect ourselves and our community – by getting vaccinated now.”

“Cape Fear Clinic is our communities’ only full-service free or charitable clinic, serving the low-income and uninsured from Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties since 1991. We provide primary and specialty care, mental health services, and have an integrated full-time, full-service pharmacy,” said John Devaney, CEO of Cape Fear Clinic. “Since January, we have provided over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and 89 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Infusions to those in our community.”

Cape Fear Clinic is a nonprofit, 501c3, charitable clinic that provides regular medical care to low-income and Medicaid patients. The clinic administers around 50 monoclonal antibody appointments each week, providing treatment free of charge to eligible patients.

Health experts believe the treatment if taken early can decrease the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

On Sept. 2, Cooper signed an executive order expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

“Expanding access to monoclonal antibody therapy will help more patients across the state get this highly effective COVID-19 treatment,” Cooper said on Sept. 2. “In addition to getting more people vaccinated, we need to do all we can to save the lives of people who become infected.”