Habitual felon pleads guilty to multiple break-ins

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to breaking into multiple cars and a house earlier this year.

The break-ins occurred on Feb. 22-23 in the area of Chattooga Drive in New Hanover County, where a witness reported to law enforcement that a suspicious man was rummaging through a vehicle. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located Zackery Lee Schiavone, 28, in a driveway.

- Advertisement -

Investigators were able to seize bags containing the stolen property from the break-ins that Schiavone had hidden in the bushes. The majority of the property stolen was recovered and returned to the victims.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Schiavone as a habitual felon, ordering Schiavone to serve at least six and a half years in prison.

“Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute habitual felons who are doing the most harm in our community,” says Assistant District Attorney Christa Lawler.

Schiavone’s prior convictions include numerous vehicle break-ins and larcenies. He was most recently convicted of breaking into a motor vehicle in February 2020.