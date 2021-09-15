Mayfaire announces new retailers including Lululemon Athletica

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mayfaire Town Center announced on Wednesday that new retailers are coming soon to the shopping center, including the popular athletic clothing brand Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon will open on 6863 on Main Street in the next few weeks. Other retailers include a handmade, plant-based soap company called Buff City Soap opening on September 23 on 1039 International Drive. The first 50 people through the doors of Buff City Soap on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will get free soap for a year.

Pinspiration is a creative arts studio is a Pinterest-inspired creative arts studio where people of all ages can come and create different projects. Materials are supplied at the location and people can work at their own pace as they follow tutorials. The studio is located on 865 Inspiration Drive.

Arula is an existing women’s clothing brand for Altar’d State formerly known as A’Beautiful Soul. The store is under construction and is expected to open in December on 6861 Main Street.

Simply Mac has opened next to the Banana Republic. It’s an Apple Premier Partner Store located at 6837 Main Street that sells Apple products, accessories, and offers repair services.

Art In Bloom Gallery is hosting an open house and reception celebrating their artists on Saturday, September 18th from 5 until 8 pm on 820 Town Center Drive. The art exhibit includes Elizabeth Darrow’s figurative work and painters; Debra Bucci, Bradley Carter, Joan McLoughlin, along with ceramic artists Brian Evans, Dianne Evans, and Traudi Thornton.