Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ looking for paid extras

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you want to be a part of a Netflix show? “Florida Man” is need of paid extras.
The show has already started filming in Wilmington and will continue to shoot in the area until early December.
“Florida Man” is a show about an ex-cop’s who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets.
“Though we will have a great need for fully vaccinated adults (due to Netflix mandate), there will be plenty of opportunities for all ages to work on the production throughout the duration of filming,” a new release states.
Pay rate is $80 for 8 hours guaranteed and time and a half for every hour after that.
If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for Florida Man, visit twcastandrecruit.com and follow the facebook page TW Cast And Recruit (https://www.facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit) where you can find instructions on how to submit and what to include in your email submission.