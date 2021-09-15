North Carolina’s two week recreational flounder season ends

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina’s recreational flounder season ended on Tuesday after being open for just two weeks.

In 2019, the NC Division of Marine Fisheries shortened the recreational flounder season to six weeks to help replenish the supply. In June, the division shortened it even more. Fishermen only had from September 1-14 to catch and harvest flounder.

Recreational fisherman Nevin Carr said he does not support the decision to shorten the season and believes the supply isn’t actually low based on the fish that he has seen on his fishing trips. However, Carr said the shortened window could deplete the supply even more.

“We did exactly what the regulation motivated us to do, which is to go out, take days off work, catch as many flounder as we could in the period that we were allowed to under the new regulation,” Carr said. “I caught more flounder in the last two weeks than I probably have in the last couple of years.”

Carr added the regulation hurt the local economy because the demand for the fish continues and people will turn to Virginia and South Carolina fishermen if they can’t get it from North Carolina fishermen.