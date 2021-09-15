Retired Carolina Hurricanes player participates in Make-A-Wish fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy Winner, retired goaltender Cam Ward of the Carolina Hurricanes will participate in the 3rd Annual Wishes at Waterman’s Celebrity Bartending Event. Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

Ward will be behind the bar at Waterman’s Brewing Company from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday with the goal of raising $12,500 in “tips” for Make-A-Wish. Donors will have the opportunity to take photographs with the hockey legend and have autographs signed.

The Wishes at Waterman’s event will feature local real estate and mortgage leaders working together as bartenders, all to raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes for local kids with critical illnesses. The bartender raising the most in “tips for wishes” will be named the Celebrity Bartending Champion 2021.

“We are honored and humbled that Cam would take the time to participate with us in this event and that he has such a giving heart for these kids,” remarked Nick Phillips, Broker & Owner of Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.

If you’d like to donate, visit here.

Make-A-Wish® Eastern North Carolina creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illness.