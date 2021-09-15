Team of the Week: North Brunswick Scorpions

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Scorp fans – your boys are the team of the week after defeating South Columbus 33-9 on Friday.
They will be out of action this Friday, but will make up the game against New Hanover, according to coach Bryan Davis.
