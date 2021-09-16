CFCC detention officer graduates exceed state standards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College celebrated the graduation of its most recent group of Detention Officer Certification Course (DOCC) students last week. Four students from New Hanover County and one from Sampson County participated in the five-week course and passed the state exam.

Offered to detention officers from across the region, the state-mandated course load requires 174 hours of instruction, but these students completed 196 hours of instruction. Extra hours were built in to account for subject control techniques, contraband searches, a mock trial for the investigative process, and extra time for review sessions.

- Advertisement -

Students from the following facilities participated in the coursework:

New Hanover County Detention Facility

Sampson County Detention Facility

“This training is essential to ensure the safety and security of those working in detention facilities and those confined,” said CFCC Director of Law Enforcement Programs Tim Fuss.

“Detention officers are unsung heroes who play a vital role in keeping our communities safe,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Congratulations to these officers and best of luck as they further their careers.”

For more information and future course offerings, visit here.