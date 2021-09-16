City installs system to reduce toxic algae bloom at Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has installed a new aquatic system to reduce the ongoing toxic algae bloom affecting Greenfield Lake.

In August, the city said the lake was experiencing a blue-green algae cyanobacterial bloom. Cyanobacterium is an alga that is dangerous to humans and animals.

Working with NC State University, crews installed Floating Treatment Wetlands to help reduce the nutrient overload and the algae blooms.

The aquatic system uses vegetated floating mats to absorb the nutrients that flow into Greenfield Lake via stormwater runoff, according to the city.

“As the plants on the Floating Wetlands grow, nutrients in the water are taken up by the plant roots and stored in the tissues,” the city wrote in a release. “Periodic harvesting of the mature plants prevents the sequestered nutrients from re-entering the water when the plants die and decompose.”

Clean Water Management Trust Fund provided grant funding to purchase, install, and monitor the efficacy of the Floating Wetland and water quality.