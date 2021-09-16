Hospital says they will vet employee’s COVID vaccination status before removing those ‘noncompliant’

By
WWAY News
-
0
New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials at Novant Health / New Hanover Regional Medical Center are now checking to see which employees have followed through getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, the hospital implemented a new rule that requires employees to have at least one of the shots or be approved for exemption from vaccination. The deadline to get that done was Wednesday.

WWAY asked Novant Health how many employees are in compliance with the new mandate. They released the following statement:

“Our mandatory vaccination program is designed to better protect our patients, team members and communities. It is not designed to penalize or discipline team members. Now that the deadline has passed, our teams can begin the work of confirming that the individuals who appear to be noncompliant did not take action. We will not take any steps to remove a team member from work until we have verified their noncompliant status. This is a careful and thoughtful process, and we will not have further updates to provide until all records are reconciled and verification is complete.”