NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q worker is accused of asking a teen coworker for paid sex, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Jackson, 49, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with promote prostitution of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson and the 17-year-old girl were working at the fast-food restaurant when he asked her for sex and offered to pay for it.

Jackson is in the New Hanover County jail under a $20,000 bond.