Smoky Mountains park to hold town halls on Black history

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park have scheduled three town hall events to introduce the public to the history of Blacks within and around the park.

According to a news release, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the history of Blacks in the park by attending a 30-minute program.

The news release says facilitators will then lead an open discussion about current research and upcoming projects.

The first town hall is scheduled for Thursday at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Future town halls are scheduled in October at the University of North Carolina Asheville and Western Carolina University.