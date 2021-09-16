Wilmington International Airport travel trends soaring in a positive direction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The travel trends at Wilmington International Airport are soaring and the airport is outperforming some larger airports in the country.

Interim Airport Director Gary Broughton said they don’t compare numbers from the pandemic, but compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019 they are seeing positive trends. In fact, some airlines are planning on adding flights in the next quarter.

According to an analysis by Ailevon Pacifica Aviation Consulting, ILM has outperformed other airports across the country in keeping airlines’ attention during the pandemic. Seat capacity at ILM from April 2020 to August 2021 is higher than peer airports, including RDU.

Broughton added the terminal expansion project is still on schedule to open in early 2022.