Woman charged with DWI after car hit pedestrian in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is charged with DWI after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in downtown Wilmington early Tuesday morning.

According to Wilmington police, the traffic unit responded to 3rd and Harnett streets around 2:55 a.m. in reference to a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

The 33-year-old victim was in the road picking up debris when she was struck. Police say the victim was involved in a single-vehicle collision prior to her being hit.

The victim was transported to NHRMC, and she is listed in critical condition at this time.

27-year-old Haylea Wyckoff is charged with DWI and DWI causing serious injury. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

The WPD traffic unit is continuing to investigate this vehicle crash.