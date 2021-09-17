BCS modifies COVID protocol to allow shorten quarantine with negative test

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has released an update on their protocol for those who have believed to be exposed to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, students and staff who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have a negative test can return after seven days of quarantine.

The modification was made in collaboration with Brunswick County Health Services.

What is the 7 day option?

Asymptomatic people can return to school 7 days from last date of exposure with a negative test obtained no earlier than day 5 from last day of exposure (may return on the 8th day).Test must be either a PCR/antigen test from a provider or laboratory.

Home tests can not be used to return from quarantine earlier.

Beginning on the 8th day at school, the person must wear a mask until the full 14-day period is complete, including sports activities. If an individual is unable to wear a mask due to a medical exception, then they must continue to do the full 14 days of quarantine.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, there are 178 active cases as of Friday morning.