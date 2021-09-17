Businesses around the Cape Fear celebrating after a bounce-back summer season

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The summer of 2020 was a challenge for everyone around the Cape Fear.

But small businesses were hit extremely hard, as the pandemic led to temporary closures of many restaurants and stores.

- Advertisement -

“Last summer we all shut down the day before St. Patrick’s Day,” Hurricane Alley’s bartender Brittany Grimsley said. “It was pretty devastating. We opened back up, but it just wasn’t very busy. It was a really depressing season.”

Brittany Grimsley with Hurricane Alley’s in Carolina Beach says they still face challenges at the restaurant and bar, but she’s thrilled to have crowds back again.

“They are so excited to be out,” Grimsley said. “The energy they bring with them is just really, really pleasant. It’s been wonderful to have all those people back here.”

Grimsley says this summer was a very successful season, and hopes to see that surge continue into the fall.

“I think people are really still excited about coming down to the beach, even in the offseason,” Grimsley added. “There’s a lot less people, but that gives them the opportunity to do more things and they’re not having to fight the crowds as much.”

Grimsley says lighter restrictions this summer made a huge difference, and she’s proud of the hard work everyone has put in.

“This year has been so much better,” Grimsley said. “It’s just full of life. This year has been super busy. We’ve been short staffed. But we’ve worked really hard, we made it through. It feels good that we’ve made it through another season, a good season.”