Leland woman says metal object fell from bridge, hit her car, NCDOT responds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Leland woman says she had a “final destination moment” when driving under the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation is responding.

Paula lee says she was driving under the bridge when a large metal object appeared to fall from the bridge and hit her windshield, breaking it. She posted photos of the damage to social media, and says she contacted NCDOT.

NCDOT sent a response to WWAY Thursday afternoon, saying:

“The N.C. Department of Transportation received a report about an object hitting a vehicle Wednesday. We are happy to hear the driver is safe. NCDOT has not received any reports like this previously.

Immediately after receiving the report, NCDOT crews inspected the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge structure and determined it was safe for drivers. Our bridge experts found a piece of round stock steel, which is not a component of the bridge. Without knowing the origin of the object, NCDOT cannot confirm if the steel piece is what hit the vehicle.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge remains safe for drivers. Aside from yesterday, the bridge is inspected on a regular basis, with the last inspection as recently as May.”