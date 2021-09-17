Local furniture maker preserves historic Clemson tree as a table

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A piece of Clemson football history could be returning home, all thanks to a Wilmington furniture maker.

In 2015, the last tree in Clemson’s Death Valley Stadium was cut down. Now, after almost six years of drying and building, veteran furniture maker Curtis Martin has turned part of the trunk into a 17 foot long Clemson table.

After hearing the tree was to be cut down, Martin decided to buy a portion of its trunk to save this piece of tiger history.

Martin says after years of work, he is proud of his labor of love. He unveiled the piece of Clemson today, and hopes it will find a home with the school, an alumni, or mega-fan.

“I mean, through the years its seen three national championships come through there. So, its just a part of history that we’re going to try and save for posterity. For someone to keep.”

The tree was more than 100 years old when it was cut down, and has been apart of Clemson’s stadium since the 1920’s. According to Martin, the Clemson Board and football coach are considering buying the table for the university.