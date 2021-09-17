New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicates new engine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicated its newest fire truck, Engine 19, this week in a virtual ceremony. Fire Engine 19 will be stationed at the county’s Federal Point Fire Station, one of eight stations the department operates.

“This new engine will serve to protect our community in the southern parts of New Hanover County for many years to come,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “I appreciate the support of our Commissioners and the county, who recognize the importance of our equipment so our men and women of Fire Recue can provide the best fire and life safety services in our county.”

Engine 19 carries 1,000 gallons of water, has a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, and carries basic hydraulic rescue tools for vehicle accidents in addition to firefighting tools, and basic life support equipment for medical calls.