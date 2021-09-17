New Hanover County reports record-high COVID-19 deaths in the past week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials reported 37 deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the total number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 to 250.

Of the 37 reported deaths, the county says people varied in health condition and ranged in ages from their 30’s to their 80’s.

- Advertisement -

This is the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths in one week in New Hanover County. 45 of the county’s total 250 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in September, surpassing the 25 total deaths reported over the entire month of August.

“Our community has already lost so much to COVID-19, and now we are on track to report the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in September since the pandemic began, with a majority of those deaths in the unvaccinated population,” said Assistant Public Health Director Carla Turner. “These deaths are real, they are incredibly sad, and they are being felt by the healthcare workers and the families and friends of the individuals who have died. This is why we care so much about vaccinations and things like wearing a mask and social distancing. Deaths from COVID-19 are a lagging indicator of severe spread, meaning they often come weeks after surges and can continue even when case trends begin to improve. When we saw high reports of deaths from COVID-19 in early 2021, we had protective measures in place, but we didn’t have widely available vaccines yet. We must continue to urge our loved ones to get vaccinated. It could literally save a life.”

While the past week has shown signs of downward trends in daily reported cases of COVID-19, 14-day percent positivity, and hospitalizations, New Hanover County’s metrics remain high and health officials say residents should continue protective measures and seek out a vaccine if unvaccinated.

Public Health vaccine clinics’ hours, locations, and more information can be found here.