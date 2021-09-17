Officials: Human remains found in Research Triangle Park

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says human remains have been found behind a building in Research Triangle Park.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that some bones were discovered on Thursday in a wooded area near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham.

The sheriff’s office says the bones appeared to be human remains. The FBI was called in to investigate because the institute is on federal property.

Both the FBI and the sheriff’s office are working to collect evidence from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to public safety.